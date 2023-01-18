Polar Plunge
City of Owensboro using COVID-19 relief money to help businesses

By Travis Onyett
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A second round of government funding is going to local businesses in Owensboro.

The money is part of the CARES Act established to help businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Owensboro plans to use this money toward small local businesses and rental assistance. Since it’s a large amount of money, the city is inviting the community to comment on their plan and discuss what the money should be used for.

Community Development Director Abby Shelton saw how impactful the first round of government assistance helped the community.

“The feedback we got from the first round of funding we gave out – a lot of people wrote notes saying, ‘You don’t know how much this amount of money helped my business.’” Shelton said. “Of course, three months of rental assistance goes a long way, and people that had lost their jobs really appreciated that.”

The city of Owensboro will have a grant agreement sometime in early February. Local businesses can apply for grant money online on the city’s website.

The community is allowed to provide feedback to the Community Development Department until Jan. 20.

