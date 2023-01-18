Polar Plunge
Officials: Authorities searching for suspect involved in police chase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are searching for a suspect they say they were following early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch says a chase began just after 2:15 a.m.

Crews are still searching the area near Weinbach Avenue under I-69, and along Highway 41.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

