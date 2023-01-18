Polar Plunge
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with showers and scattered storms developing during the afternoon. Southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid-50s. Tonight, showers and scattered thunderstorms as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is damaging winds.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temps drop in the lower 50s. In the wake of the cold front, temps will sink into the mid-40s during the afternoon. Thursday night, mostly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach 40-degrees.

