Youth First celebrates 25 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Youth First is celebrating 25 years of helping kids in 13 different counties.

The organization hosted a ribbon-cutting event where they spoke about their mission.

Youth First is a nonprofit which provides social workers to more than 100 schools to assist kids with their mental health.

Parri Black, the President and CEO of Youth First says this make a huge difference in students lives, as well as the community.

“Everyone needs caring relationships in their lives, and our youth first social workers are able to provide that caring support for young people,” said Black.

Youth First also recently received the necessary funding through a grant from United Way to hire a Spanish speaking social worker.

