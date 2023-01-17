Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Youth First celebrates 25 years

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Youth First is celebrating 25 years of helping kids in 13 different counties.

The organization hosted a ribbon-cutting event where they spoke about their mission.

Youth First is a nonprofit which provides social workers to more than 100 schools to assist kids with their mental health.

Parri Black, the President and CEO of Youth First says this make a huge difference in students lives, as well as the community.

“Everyone needs caring relationships in their lives, and our youth first social workers are able to provide that caring support for young people,” said Black.

Youth First also recently received the necessary funding through a grant from United Way to hire a Spanish speaking social worker.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Richard Harper
Escaped Webster Co. inmate found and arrested
Pedestrian hit in Henderson
Coroner names pedestrian hit and killed Sunday in Henderson

Latest News

‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
Coroner names pedestrian hit and killed Sunday in Henderson
Coroner names pedestrian hit and killed Sunday in Henderson
Youth First celebrates 25 years
Youth First celebrates 25 years