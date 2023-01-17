Update: Morganfield Officer accused of policy violations named

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the Morganfield Police Officer who was asked to resign.

Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says now former Officer Stefon Douglas violated 88 policies.

[PREVIOUS: Morganfield Police Officer resigns after policy violations]

Officials say Douglas seized $520 at a traffic stop and placed it in an evidence bag that didn’t belong to Morganfield Police Department.

According to the chief, they started questioning the officer who made the stop, but he denied taking money two different times.

Chief Deibler also says they found drugs that had not been processed through the evidence system.

Deibler says Douglas will definitely face charges.

