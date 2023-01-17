UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the University of Evansville invited a panel of local leaders to speak to the public about their vision and plans for the future of the city.

Reverend J.C. Campbell hosted UE’s MLK day discussion panel, and he says they wanted it to be an opportunity for the black community and all of Evansville to come together and talk about the future.

“I think often times we come together for MLK to commemorate, but not to galvanize,” he explained.

The discussion began with each of the local leaders chosen to speak relating some of the bigger issues the city faces with racism.

Alex Burton talked about how diversity issues come baked into the city’s history.

“The black population has existed in the city for over 200 years,” he said. “Why is there no consistent black owned businesses besides a barbershop and a funeral home? A lot of that is by design and a lot of intentional divestment.”

Campbell said the discussion was a chance for the community to be face to face with these local leaders.

“To be able to really sit down as a community and be able to hear those answers to those questions and see the vision and the destination for our city is very helpful,” he said.

Whether it was Burton discussing fund allocation by the city, Melissa Morehead Moore talking about adding diversity to the school board, or Courtney Johnson talking about helping young people at Young and established, it was a chance to understand who is working to change Evansville and what their goals are.

“Not everybody wants to see you do good,” Johnson said. “Not everybody wants to see change, and that may be a problem for most, but I’m still pushing forward and I’m doing whatever I can to make our community a better place.”

Everyone on the panel encouraged people to reach out and talk to them about their ideas for how to truly make Evansville for everyone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.