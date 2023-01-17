Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New this morning, police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer.

An affidavit shows the man was stopped for traffic violations.

Officials say an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County left one person dead.

We’re told another person was taken to the hospital with respiratory issues.

An Indiana man is set to appear in court today after his young son got a hold of a handgun.

It was all caught on camera in Beech Grove.

Tuesday is your chance to grab a cup of coffee with an Evansville police officer.

It’s the first Coffee with a Cop of the year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.