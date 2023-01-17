Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New this morning, police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer.

An affidavit shows the man was stopped for traffic violations.

Officials say an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County left one person dead.

We’re told another person was taken to the hospital with respiratory issues.

An Indiana man is set to appear in court today after his young son got a hold of a handgun.

It was all caught on camera in Beech Grove.

Tuesday is your chance to grab a cup of coffee with an Evansville police officer.

It’s the first Coffee with a Cop of the year.

Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
1/17 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
