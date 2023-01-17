Trailer theft at Camilla’s Closet on Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police and the owners of Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road are looking for a man they say stole their trailer.

The owners say the trailer was abandoned after the contents had been stolen.

They say they use the trailer to take clothes to their non-profit, which helps raise money for rescue animals.

Whoever took the trailer took it while the owners were visiting Florida.

The owners say they tried to scrape off identifying information too.

The trailer has been returned with no other significant damage, but with the contents gone.

The owners of Camilla’s Closet, Jennifer and Curt Welte, expressed their disappointment of losing the trailer’s contents.

“We had such a large volume of things to go over there, and it’s just heartbreaking to know those things are now gone,” says Jennifer.

“All that labor put forward to help the animals and you’ve got somebody that just decides to steal it,” says Curt.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call EPD.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.