EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41.

Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes.

It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished early.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.