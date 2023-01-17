Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sturgis making changes to utility policies

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Sturgis residents, changes are coming to your utilities.

The City of Sturgis says beginning February 1, their cutoff policy is changing.

They say if you are a month behind your services will be disconnected on the day that is listed on the delinquent notice that you received.

The City of Sturgis says once your service is disconnected, it will be turned off after 2 p.m. that day.

They say if you make a payment, it will be turned back on the following day after 2 p.m.

They also say they’ll no longer be doing payment arrangements.

The City of Sturgis says if you have a water leak and you need a leak adjustment, they will need a copy of the receipt showing that it was repaired.

They will no longer be doing pool adjustments.

If you have any questions, you may call their office between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 270-333-2166

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
33-year-old Joshua Davis
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and firearm possession
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Pedestrian hit in Henderson
Coroner confirms pedestrian hit by vehicle Sunday has died

Latest News

UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
Boat racing possibly coming to Evansville
Evansville Regatta Committee helping bring back boat racing
Murbarger murder retrial request denied
Murbarger murder retrial request denied
Boat racing possibly coming to Evansville
Boat racing coming to Evansville