Sturgis making changes to utility policies

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Sturgis residents, changes are coming to your utilities.

The City of Sturgis says beginning February 1, their cutoff policy is changing.

They say if you are a month behind your services will be disconnected on the day that is listed on the delinquent notice that you received.

The City of Sturgis says once your service is disconnected, it will be turned off after 2 p.m. that day.

They say if you make a payment, it will be turned back on the following day after 2 p.m.

They also say they’ll no longer be doing payment arrangements.

The City of Sturgis says if you have a water leak and you need a leak adjustment, they will need a copy of the receipt showing that it was repaired.

They will no longer be doing pool adjustments.

If you have any questions, you may call their office between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 270-333-2166

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.