Police: Driver drinking vodka crashes into ditch, passenger calls 911

Micca Watts
Micca Watts(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after Madisonville Police say he drove his car into a ditch.

It happened in the area of Whittington Drive and Commerce late Monday afternoon.

Police say there were several calls about the car in the ditch, and while they were on the way, dispatchers got a call from the passenger of the car.

The caller said he was scared of the driver and believed there was a gun in the car.

When they arrived, officers say the driver gave them a license that wasn’t his and lied about his date of birth.

They also say the license plate on the car was for a different vehicle.

While placing the driver, who police say turned out to be 36-year-old Micca Watts, into custody, they say he smelled of alcohol.

Police say they found an open vodka bottle in the car, as well as a toy gun.

They say he was uncooperative when he arrived the jail.

