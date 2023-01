Murbarger murder retrial request denied

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man convicted of the murder of Megan Nichols has been denied a request for a new trial.

Brodey Murbarger was sentenced back in October for the 2014 murder of 15 year old Megan Nichols in Fairfield Illinois.

He requested a new trial and the motion was denied by a judge.

Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found Brodey Murbarger guilty of first-degree murder.

Murbarger’s sentencing is set for January 25th.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.