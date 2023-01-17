Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2

Newscast recording
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2.

Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian: Against Springfield Southeast, Dunham had 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals on Friday in the Eagles’ 75-61 win.

Adylan Ayer, Daviess County: Squaring off with bitter rival Apollo on Friday night, Ayer went off for 32 points and added three rebounds in the Panthers’ 66-61 victory. She finished 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, while scoring 21 points in the second half, including Daviess County’s final 17 points of the game.

Taray Howell, Bosse: On Friday, Howell exploded for 33 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Bulldogs’ 71-68 win over Robinson.

Sarah-Cate Boggess, Muhlenberg County: During Friday’s game against rival Ohio County, Boggess racked up 19 points and six rebounds in the Lady Mustangs’ 62-53 victory. She also shot well from the charity stripe, hitting 8-for-10 of her free throw attempts.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
33-year-old Joshua Davis
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and firearm possession
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.

Latest News

Forest Park (4-8) vs. North Posey (8-6) boys basketball highlights.
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Forest Park vs. North Posey
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Forest Park vs. North Posey
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Forest Park vs. North Posey
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Jasper vs. North
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Jasper vs. North
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Christian Co. vs. Castle
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Christian Co. vs. Castle