Hoops Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2.

Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian: Against Springfield Southeast, Dunham had 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals on Friday in the Eagles’ 75-61 win.

Adylan Ayer, Daviess County: Squaring off with bitter rival Apollo on Friday night, Ayer went off for 32 points and added three rebounds in the Panthers’ 66-61 victory. She finished 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, while scoring 21 points in the second half, including Daviess County’s final 17 points of the game.

Taray Howell, Bosse: On Friday, Howell exploded for 33 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Bulldogs’ 71-68 win over Robinson.

Sarah-Cate Boggess, Muhlenberg County: During Friday’s game against rival Ohio County, Boggess racked up 19 points and six rebounds in the Lady Mustangs’ 62-53 victory. She also shot well from the charity stripe, hitting 8-for-10 of her free throw attempts.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

