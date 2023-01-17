Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.(FOX via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports.

Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician first auditioned for American Idol on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

American Idol posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
33-year-old Joshua Davis
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and firearm possession
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Pedestrian hit in Henderson
Coroner confirms pedestrian hit by vehicle Sunday has died

Latest News

UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
Boat racing possibly coming to Evansville
Evansville Regatta Committee helping bring back boat racing
Sturgis making changes to utility policies
Sturgis making changes to utility policies
Murbarger murder retrial request denied
Murbarger murder retrial request denied