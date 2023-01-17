Polar Plunge
Evansville Regatta Committee helping bring back boat racing

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans are in the works for boat racing and more in Evansville thanks to a new committee.

“Evansville Regatta Committee” is a newly formed board to help bring back “Roar to the Shore” by August 2024.

They say they’re making great progress on the event. The festival would also include live music and a food truck festival.

Race Chair Dan Cole says there’s a lot of moving parts to the event to make it successful.

“Everyone in the community can take part, and visit and really enjoy the whole experience of really hearing that thunder, that noise on the river,” says Cole. “This is the one that you plant the seed, water it, grow it and you see it blossom into what we hope is a many year successful event.”

For more updates go to the Evansville Regatta Facebook page.

