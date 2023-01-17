Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer.

According to an affidavit, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was stopped for traffic violations while turning onto Fourth Avenue from Florida Street.

Police say suspected meth was found in his pocket during a search.

The affidavit shows, while Medlock was being handcuffed, he began fighting an officer. That’s when the officer used the taser on Medlock, but it was not successful.

EPD officials say Medlock took the taser and tased the officer in the ear.

The report shows Medlock then ran into a garage on Georgia Street.

Police say he armed himself with an axe and wouldn’t let the people inside leave. Those inside started fighting Medlock, which allowed police to get inside.

Officers say one of the people inside was sent to the hospital for injuries.

Medlock is facing a long list of charges including battery on law enforcement and confinement.

43-year-old Robert Medlock (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

