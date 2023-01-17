Dispatch: Residential fire on N. Bell Ave.
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there is currently a working residential fire on North Bell Avenue.
Dispatch says they were called to the 700 block of North Bell Avenue Monday night in response to a residential fire.
Dispatch confirms, at this time, this is a working residential fire.
Dispatch says there are currently seven fire trucks on scene.
We will update you as this story develops.
