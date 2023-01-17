Dispatch: Residential fire on N. Bell Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there is currently a working residential fire on North Bell Avenue.

Dispatch says they were called to the 700 block of North Bell Avenue Monday night in response to a residential fire.

Dispatch confirms, at this time, this is a working residential fire.

Dispatch says there are currently seven fire trucks on scene.

