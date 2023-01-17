Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by car on Virginia St. and Linwood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue Tuesday night.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 5:23 p.m. originally as a hit and run.

Our crew there saw law enforcement escorting AMR away from the scene.

We are working to learn more information.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

