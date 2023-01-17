Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by car on Virginia St. and Linwood Ave.

Dispatch: Pedestrian hit by car on Virginia St. and Linwood Ave.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a pedestrian was hit by a car on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue Tuesday night.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 5:23 p.m. originally as a hit and run.

Our crew there saw law enforcement escorting AMR away from the scene.

We are working to learn more information.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Richard Harper
Escaped Webster Co. inmate found and arrested
Pedestrian hit in Henderson
Coroner names pedestrian hit and killed Sunday in Henderson

Latest News

EPD officer assaulted with his own stungun
EPD officer assaulted with his own stun gun
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
Youth First celebrates 25 years
Youth First celebrates 25 years
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year
‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year