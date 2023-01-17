‘Coffee with a Cop’ starts 10th year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of folks had the chance to grab a cup of coffee with Evansville and Vanderburgh County law enforcement officers Tuesday morning.

It was the first “Coffee with a Cop” of the year.

This time it was at McDonalds on North Main Street.

This purpose of the program is to strengthen the relationship between the public and police.

“It benefits all of us from one, transparency. It gives the community a voice. It lets them get to know us on a personal level, and if they have questions, concerns, it’s a place for them to come out and meet us over a cup of coffee and have a conversation,” said Police Chief Billy Bolin

This is the 10th year for the program and happens on the first Tuesday of every month.

