City of Boonville under boil advisory

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Boonville has ordered a boil advisory for parts of the city.

According to a press release, the advisory is due to a water main break on State Road 61 South (Alcoa Highway).

Officials say Boonville water customers in the following areas are under the advisory:

South of SR 62 E.

East of SR 61 S. (Alcoa Hwy)

West of SR 161

Officials also say while the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the City of Boonville is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil before using.

They say the advisory will be in effect until further notice.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.