Brothers Underwater Recovery to pull several cars from Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Brothers Underwater Recovery say they will be getting several cars out of the Ohio River Tuesday morning.

The company says they have found a fairly new truck and a couple old cars on the Indiana side of the river straight across from Uniontown, Kentucky.

Officials also say the vehicles could possibly be connected to two missing people: Edward Tidwell and James Michael Mills.

The recovery team will be out with EMA around 11 a.m.

