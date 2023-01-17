Polar Plunge
Brothers Underwater Recovery to pull several cars from Ohio River

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Brothers Underwater Recovery say they will be getting several cars out of the Ohio River Tuesday morning.

The company says they have found a fairly new truck and a couple old cars on the Indiana side of the river straight across from Uniontown, Kentucky.

Officials also say the vehicles could possibly be connected to two missing people: Edward Tidwell and James Michael Mills.

The recovery team will be out with EMA around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

