Breezy, Warmer

1/16 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy with temps ascending in the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with low temps dropping into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, cloudy and breezy with showers developing during the afternoon. Southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid-50s. Wednesday night, showers and scattered thunderstorms likely as lows drop to 50-degrees. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temps drop in the lower 50s. In the wake of the cold front, temps will sink into the mid-40s during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

