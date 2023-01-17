Polar Plunge
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday

Best chance for strong storms is over Western Kentucky
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps near 60 on Tuesday will give way to clouds and rain by Wednesday. Clouds will move into the Tri-State Tuesday night as lows drop into the middle 30s. On Wednesday, a warm front lifts north of the region and will trigger showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for locally heavy rainfall of 1-2″ and also for possible damaging winds, mainly in Western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Kentucky in a level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms should end on Wednesday night. West winds will kick in and skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday as highs climb into the lower 50s. Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. More rain possible on Sunday.

