Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Monday after police say they got a call that he attacked an employee.

According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue for an assualt in progress.

Police say they were told that a man was in the parking lot of a business, acting strangely and followed customers inside the business. Later, they say dispatch told them the man assaulted an employee.

EPD officers say when they arrived on scene they saw a man being held down by three others. They then placed the suspect in handcuffs.

That suspect was identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.

An affidavit shows that when police began speaking with Baughman they noticed his eyes were red and glossy. They also smelled alcohol coming from him. As a result, police gave him a breath test, which showed Baughman was three times over the legal limit.

Officers say they were told by employees, the victim and a witness that Baughman hit the victim multiple times in the back of the head after being asked to leave the area.

According to an affidavit, while still on scene of the assualt run, police found Baughman was also involved in a hit and run approximately two blocks away from the business.

Baughman is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

He is facing the following charges:

Battery - Bodily injury

Controlled Substance - Two counts

Alcoholic beverage - Public intoxication

Motor Vehicle - OWI

Motor Vehicle - Leaving the scene of a crash

