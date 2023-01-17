Addiction counselor charged with dealing meth out on bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man arrested last week for dealing meth is now out on bond.

Records show 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was released Tuesday on a $20,000 cash bond.

They also show Gibson County Judge Robert Krieg has been appointed as a Special Judge in the case.

The man who tells us he’s the new owner of N.O.W. Counseling says Hagedorn was the director and an addiction counselor there, but stepped away about a year ago.

Police say they had several tips and had been doing surveillance on Hagedorn.

