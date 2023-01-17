Polar Plunge
Addiction counselor charged with dealing meth out on bond

Michael Hagedorn
Michael Hagedorn(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man arrested last week for dealing meth is now out on bond.

Records show 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was released Tuesday on a $20,000 cash bond.

They also show Gibson County Judge Robert Krieg has been appointed as a Special Judge in the case.

[Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge]

The man who tells us he’s the new owner of N.O.W. Counseling says Hagedorn was the director and an addiction counselor there, but stepped away about a year ago.

Police say they had several tips and had been doing surveillance on Hagedorn.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

