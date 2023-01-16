Tri-State events set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There are several events planned Monday in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Henderson:

Henderson’s Human Rights Commission is holding an event and noon.

It’s at Henderson First United Methodist Church.

Officials say the theme is “Our Youth of Today and Leaders of Tomorrow.”

Owensboro:

Brescia University in Owensboro will also honor Dr. King.

Officials say you can celebrate his legacy with a March at Owensboro High School, starting at 9 a.m.

They’ll make their way to Taylor Lecture Hall on Brescia University’s campus, where they will hold a celebration at 10 a.m.

Several people will speak, including Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.

The event is free and open to the public.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is holding a Day of Service.

Students, staff and faculty will volunteer with several local agencies following the community MLK March and program.

“Included in Dr. King’s powerful legacy is a strong emphasis on service to others,” said Vice President of Mission and Culture Shawn Tomes. “We can all be great and have a great impact by simply serving others. I cannot think of a better example of support and love than serving. An alignment of our College’s day of service with MLK Day just seems right.”

KWC volunteers will serve at St. Benedict’s Men’s Homeless Shelter, Dream Riders of Kentucky, Crossroads Food Pantry, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens and Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.

Volunteers will also gather on campus to make blankets for local shelters and write notes to military personnel.

Evansville:

The University of Evansville is also holding a Day of Service.

Activities throughout the day include a rally, symbolic march, ticketed luncheon, and more.

Click here for a full schedule of events and details.

All events are open to the public and free, with the exception of the luncheon.

