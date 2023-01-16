Sunny Tuesday, more rain to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and showers across the Tri-State on Monday. Rain amounts were on the light side, with just .16″ recorded at Evansville Regional Airport as of Monday afternoon. Clouds and showers will move out late Monday night and lows will drop into the middle 40s on Tuesday morning. Skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday with highs near 60 and south winds at 10-15 mph. Wednesday will start out dry, but showers will move in by the afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday should top out in the lower 50s. Rain and some thunder possible Wednesday night through Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall possible, especially over Western Kentucky. Clearing and cooler Friday with a high of 45. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. More rain likely on Sunday.

