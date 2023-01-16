Polar Plunge
Stens Corporation leaving Jasper

Stens Corporation in Jasper
(WFIE File)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - Around 70 jobs are leaving Jasper.

A spokesperson tells us The Stens Corporation will no longer have a Jasper location.

Arrowhead Engineering announced Monday they are opening a new warehouse in Portland, Tennessee, that will create 400 jobs in July.

Officials say the Jasper location is expected to close in early fall.

“Our Jasper workforce is a tremendous one with a great work ethic. We have many employees with long tenures, and we value every one of them and want to take care of them,” said Arrowhead’s Senior Director of Communications, Rebecca Shaffer.

Shaffer says there are around 150 employees in Jasper. About 70 of them are warehouse staff who will be offered relocation.

She says the remaining employees will be able to stay in Jasper and work remotely.

“This move resulted from an extensive review of our North American facility and distribution network, revealing that a new mega-facility was needed to serve our growing customer base and support and expand our hub and spoke distribution model. This new location will allow us to provide the flexibility of 1-2 day shipping delivery times and tailored customer service to even more customers across North America,” said Shaffer.

