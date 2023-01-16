Polar Plunge
Rain Returns

Tuesday, Brighter Skies
14 First Alert Forecast 10/31 10 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny Sunday, light rain returns under cloudy skies as high temps climb into the lower 50s. Tonight, cloudy skies as showers end early then low temps will only drop into the upper 40s.

Tuesday, sunny to mostly sunny and breezy with temps ascending in the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Tuesday night, becoming mostly cloudy with low temps dropping into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, showers return but without thunderstorms. Southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid to upper 50s.

