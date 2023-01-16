Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for two people involved in a burglary at an Evansville business.
They say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop on North Stockwell Road.
Police say the front window of the business was shattered, and officers found a shell casing on the ground.
They say surveillance video shows two people approach Crush Vapor, fire a shot inside, ente, and steal several items before leaving.
If you know anything about this incident, call police.
