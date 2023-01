OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Shoney’s on Frederica Street in Owensboro has closed.

Their Facebook page shows they are permanently closed, and there is no answer on their phone number.

An employee told 14 News they were given one day’s notice before losing their job.

The employee tells us the space was bought by the owner of a car wash.

