Oakland City gearing up for inaugural sprint football season

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University is gearing up for its first-ever foray into college football with the introduction of its sprint football team.

The Mighty Oaks added the new program last summer. Oakland City sprint football head coach Todd Miller has hit the ground running to build an entire college football team from scratch.

[RELATED: Bosse football duo signs to play at Oakland City]

Miller has been recruiting hard in the Tri-State area, as well as all over the country, trying to fill out his inaugural roster.

“In August when I got up here, I said the first thing is recruiting,” Miller said. “We got to build this thing. I joke with people all the time and say, ‘This is the only job I’ve ever taken where there wasn’t a football on campus, there wasn’t a football kid on campus.’ I’ve been all over the country just working my tail off to build this program, and right now we have 15 kids who have moved in on campus this week, so we’re excited with where the program’s at. I’ve spent a lot of time over the past six months in Evansville, building relationships with the coaches. I want to build the nucleus of our program from Indiana kids and then go out of state when we have to.”

Sprint football is basically the same as regular football, except all players must weigh 178 pounds or less.

