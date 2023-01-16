Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Large oil tank explodes in Muhlenberg Co.

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say there was an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County.

Graham Volunteer Fire officials are asking people to stay clear of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville.

They say several agencies are working to put out the fire.

Dispatchers tell us it’s a large oil tank and an active situation.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
33-year-old Joshua Davis
EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and firearm possession
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
41-year-old Matthew Campbell
EPD: Newburgh man biking Saturday morning arrested on multiple drug charges
A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.
Mother, 3 children killed in Indiana house fire

Latest News

Hoosier Lottery
$20K lottery ticket sold in Princeton
Richard Harper
KSP looking for escaped Webster Co. inmate
Crash on 66 in Warrick Co.
1 person hurt in Warrick Co. crash
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is January 16, 2023.
Tri-State events set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.