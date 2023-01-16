Large oil tank explodes in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say there was an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County.

Graham Volunteer Fire officials are asking people to stay clear of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville.

They say several agencies are working to put out the fire.

Dispatchers tell us it’s a large oil tank and an active situation.

We are working to get more information.

