KSP looking for escaped Webster Co. inmate

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped Webster County Detention Center on Sunday.

Troopers say, around 3:15 p.m., 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.

He is described as a white man with blue eyes, and gray hair. He is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

According to the jail website, Harper was arrested in August on several charges, including meth possession, fleeing police, resisting arrest, and contempt of court.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Harris and if located, please call the post at 270-676-3313.

