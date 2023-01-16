Polar Plunge
HFD: Crews respond to person hit by vehicle

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle and lying on a...
The Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle and lying on a roadway on Sunday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle and lying on a roadway on Sunday.

This happened on the 2000 block of Highway 41 North near Sugar Creek Inn.

HFD officials say dispatch advised that a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic away from the victim. The scene has since been cleared.

We will update this story once more information is available.

