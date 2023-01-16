Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant, that just opened last summer, has closed their doors.

The Barrel House owners say the building has been sold, but they will continue catering and their food truck business.

The restaurant held their grand opening in June.

It’s located off Morgan Center Drive by Showplace East.

Monday they shared on their Facebook the following:

“We are sorry to announce that The Barrel House restaurant and bar has closed its doors for the last time. The building has been sold, but we will keep our catering and food truck business going. Please contact us on this Facebook page for details!

If you have gift cards don’t throw them away! We will announce a plan this week to redeem them. Please follow this page for updates.

We want to thank everyone who supported us, and we are looking forward to continuing to serve you at Chasers on Franklin Street!”

