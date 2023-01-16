Polar Plunge
$20K lottery ticket sold in Princeton

Hoosier Lottery
Hoosier Lottery(wpta)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mega Millions winner in Maine isn’t the only one with something to celebrate.

Two $20,000 winning tickets were sold in Indiana, including one in Princeton.

Lottery officials say two entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2 in Friday night’s $1.35 billion jackpot drawing.

The $20,000 winning tickets were purchased at:

  • Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn
  • Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Jan. 13, are: 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega Ball of 14.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

