WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Warrick County Monday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened just after 7 a.m. on S.R. 66 near Alcoa.

They say one person was hurt.

Crews were still on scene at last check, which was 7:50 a.m.

