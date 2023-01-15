Polar Plunge
Rainy week ahead

14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Sunday helped temperatures climb into the upper 40s.  Clouds and rain will sweep across the Tri-State this week, so sunshine will be in short supply.  Clouds will move in on Sunday night with rain likely on Monday.  It will be windy with highs in the lower 50s.   Rain will taper off a bit for Tuesday with high temps near 60.   The second round of showers moves in by midweek, and rain is likely again on Wednesday and Thursday.  Highs will stay in the middle 50s and lows will drop to near 40.   Partly sunny skies return for Friday and next weekend with cooler highs in the middle 40s and lows near freezing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

