Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

Bart Rager Mugshot
Bart Rager Mugshot(Source: Henderson County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department executed a major drug bust just one day after authorities held a news conference talking about an alarming spike in overdoses.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and searched a building on the 600 block of Ninth Place on Saturday. HPD officials say the search warrant stemmed from their investigation into recent overdoses.

During the search, police say detectives found fentanyl, meth, multiple pills, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

43-year-old Bart Rager was then arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Rager is facing several charges, including drug trafficking, marijuana possession, as well as possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

