Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Evansville on Saturday

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile(Oscar Mayer)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A very recognizable vehicle, that you might have seen advertised at some point, will be stopping by Evansville on Saturday.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting two Schnucks grocery store locations in Evansville for their ongoing touring event.

Hot Dogger Kat Abraham says that they drive the Wienermobile to new locations each week to help put a smile on people’s faces.

Abraham says they will be giving tours inside the Wienermobile, handing out weenie whistles, and Wienermobile rides to the public.

The two Schnucks locations that the Wienermobile will be visiting Saturday are the Green River Road and Lloyd Expressway stores.

The first stop will take place at 3501 North Green River Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The second stop location will be at 4500 West Lloyd Expressway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on where to find the events, make sure to Visit their website.

