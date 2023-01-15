EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.

While medical personnel was treating the person who had overdosed, EPD officials say the responding officers came into contact with Ashleigh Higgason.

Shortly later, police say the officers found a white powdery substance in the bedroom. After obtaining a search warrant, officers say they found meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

Higgason was charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, among others.

