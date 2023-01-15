EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue on Saturday.

Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in response to a hit-and-run report.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, the victim stated that he was sitting at a red light facing east on Lincoln Avenue at Weinbach Avenue when he saw the offender traveling north on Weinbach Avenue.

Police say the victim stated that his light turned green and he started to drive east on Lincoln Avenue.

Officials state that the victim told police that the offender did not look like they were going to stop and the offender then hit his vehicle.

Police say the victim stated that after his vehicle was hit, the offender then continued north on Weinbach Avenue.

Officials say the victim described the offender’s vehicle as a red Dodge Intrepid.

Police say that they looked at the victim’s vehicle and saw that it had heavy rear end damage to the rear passenger side and rear tire

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was eventually towed away.

Officials say officers spoke to a witness that stated they were traveling directly behind the victim’s vehicle.

Police say after the offender hit the victim’s vehicle, the witness began to follow the offender to the 300 block of Weinbach Avenue.

Officials say the witness was able to provide officers with a description of the driver and the license plate of the offender’s vehicle.

Police say the spoke to a second witness who also confirmed the offender ran a red light and collided with the victim’s vehicle.

The offender’s name has not been released at this time.

