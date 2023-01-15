EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and firearm possession

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Saturday night after police searched him and his car, and found a handgun and multiple drugs in his possession.

According to an affidavit, Police ran the license plates of a green Dodge Ram just after 10 p.m. that was driving in front of them, and discovered that the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended license.

Police say they stopped the truck near the intersection of First Street and Clark Street, where they then approached the vehicle and asked for the driver’s license and registration.

Officials say the driver, identified as Joshua Davis, provided police with his state issued identification card.

Police say when asked if he had a valid license, Davis stated that he did not.

Officials say once Davis exited the truck and gave consent for police to search him and his car, they found a cigarette box with a plastic bag containing a small amount of a crystal like substance, that was later identified as methamphetamine, in his front jeans pocket.

Police say at the bottom of the cigarette box was a rectangular white pill, that was later identified as Xanax or Alprazolam.

According to the affidavit, Davis was then put in handcuffs and placed under arrested.

Police say after searching the truck, they found a metal handgun magazine loaded with 10 live nine millimeter rounds in the side pocket of a backpack in the truck.

Officials say in the middle passenger seat, in a tan bag, was a smoking device with burnt residue in the bowl.

Police say a black handgun was found in the front passenger seat of the truck with a silver magazine in the magazine well of the handgun.

Officials say Davis has a prior felony conviction in Vanderburgh County for being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine back in 2019.

Police say Davis has been charged with possession of a firearm, paraphernalia, methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

