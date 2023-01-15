Dispatch: Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges closed due to fully involved vehicle fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms a fully involved vehicle fire on southbound US-41 just over the Twin Bridges.

Officials say that call came in at 7:49 p.m. Saturday.

Both lanes of the southbound bridge are currently shut down.

No injuries were reported.

