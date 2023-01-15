Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges closed due to fully involved vehicle fire

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms a fully involved vehicle fire on southbound US-41 just over the Twin Bridges.

Officials say that call came in at 7:49 p.m. Saturday.

Both lanes of the southbound bridge are currently shut down.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this story once more information is available.

