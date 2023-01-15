Aces Swim and Dive sweeps competition on Senior Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville swimming and diving teams swept visiting Bellarmine, and the UE men’s team also knocked off Mid-American Conference rival UIC in a double-dual meet Saturday at Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center which featured UE, Bellarmine, UIC and Missouri State. The Purple Aces also honored 11 members of its swimming and diving program on ‘Senior Day’ on Saturday.

“Overall, I thought it was a great way to honor our senior class today,” said UE head swimming and diving coach Stuart Wilson. “There was a lot of emotion today, and some of our swimmers struggled with handling those emotions which happens sometimes on ‘Senior Day,’ but overall, I thought it was a great day and we had a lot of different people step up and perform well today.

“This senior class is a very special group to me, as it was the group the came in my first year at Evansville. We have experienced a lot over the last four years and have grown together as a group. It will be tough to see them leave at the end of the year, but I know that each of them will succeed in their next steps in life.”

On the men’s side, senior Riccardo Di Domenico (Johannesburg, South Africa) helped lead the way for UE with individual victories in both the 100- (45.41) and 200-yard Freestyle (1:40.26) events, while also placing third in the 100-yard Butterfly (50.37). Sophomore Daniel Santos Lopez (Madrid, Spain) and junior Alon Baer (Gesher HaZiv, Israel) also earned two event victories, as Santos Lopez won both the 50 Free (20.78) and 100 Fly (49.14) while Baer swept the two Breaststroke events (100 – 56.61; 200 – 2:05.32).

Sophomore Patrik Vilbergsson (Kopavogur, Iceland) earned three top-three finishes in the 100- (second, 51.50) and 200-yard Backstroke (third, 1:53.02) events and the 500-yard Freestyle (third, 4:46.11). The UE men also got fourth-place finishes from juniors Grant Kay (200 Free, 1:43.53) and Jackson Caudill (1650 Free, 16:15.70), sophomore Jakob Grundbacher (100 Free, 47.31) and freshman Daniil Goncharuk (50 Free, 21.28) on their way to dual-meet victories over Bellarmine (190.50-86.50) and UIC (163-125). Missouri State won all three of its dual meets to sweep the men’s competition.

On the women’s side, senior Maya Cunningham (Yakima, Wash./Eisenhower) posted a second-place finish in the 200-yard Butterfly (2:06.92), a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard IM (2:10.13), and a fifth-place finish in the 100 Fly (58.25) to help lead the way. Fellow senior Sarah Jahns (Lilburn, Ga./Parkview) also posted a second-place finish in the 200-yard Backstroke (2:07.25), while sophomore Sveva Brugnoli (Rome, Italy) posted a third-place finish in the 100 Fly (57.99) and a fourth-place finish in the 50 Free (24.92) for UE. UE also got fourth-place finishes from sophomore Mari Müller (Zurich, Switzerland) in the 200 Butterfly (2:10.96) and junior Iryna Tsesiul (Minsk, Belarus) in the 100 Back (59.58) on the day.

On the women’s side, UE defeated Bellarmine, 161-118, while falling to UIC and Missouri State in the double-dual meet format. Missouri State also swept the three dual meets on the women’s side.

In diving, junior Madison Rollett (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) led the way for Evansville with second-place finishes in both the one-meter (238.50) and three-meter (247.20) competitions. She finished just under four points shy of UIC’s Abigail Hellinga for the individual title on the one-meter boards, and was just under 10 points shy of the individual title in the three-meter competition as well.

“Overall, I was pleased with how the divers competed today,” said UE assistant coach for diving Dustin Bredemeier. “Maddie continued her strong season with a good showing today, and was just off hitting that Zone qualifying mark again, as she has been right there all season. I also saw good things out of Levi (McKinney) and Val (Marx) as well today, and considering we have been off from competition for a month, I was pleased with the showing today.”

Saturday’s meet was the final swimming meet of the regular-season for UE, as up next will be the women’s Missouri Valley Conference meet in mid-February and the men’s Mid-American Conference Championships the first weekend in March for the swimmers. The UE diving team is scheduled to compete again on February 4 at the UIC Diving Invitational.

