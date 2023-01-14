Warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a chilly Saturday with high temperatures only reaching the mid 30s. Warmer weather is on the way, but it comes with rain chances.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 20s by the end of the night.

Sunday will start with partly cloudy skies in the morning but will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

A few showers are possible late Sunday night, but most of us will stay dry until Monday morning. Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout most of the day Monday. We may get a rumble of thunder at some point Monday, but severe weather is not expected. Most of us will probably pick up around 0.25 to 0.5″ of rain, but higher totals are possible.

Monday will also be breezy with winds from the south around 9 to 18 mph and gusts around 30 mph. That flow of warm air from the south will help push our temperatures into the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon despite the cloudy, rainy conditions.

We will see brief clearing on Tuesday, then another weather system brings us more clouds Wednesday, and rain returns Wednesday afternoon and continues into Thursday. High temperatures will remain in the 50s through the middle of the week, then we will drop back into the mid to upper 40s Friday and Saturday as cooler, drier air moves in.

