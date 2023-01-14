Polar Plunge
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry County on Friday.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone told 14 News that Indiana State Police is currently on scene with the sheriff’s office to help with reconstruction. He asks the public to avoid the area.

Sheriff Malone says they expect the roadway to be closed for “some time” until reconstruction is complete.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

