Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Reitz graduate Dru Smith signs two-way deal with Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith takes the ball downcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith takes the ball downcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Brooklyn Nets has signed former Reitz basketball star Dru Smith to a two-way contract, the team announced Friday.

Smith was previously on a two-way deal with the Miami Heat. The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in five NBA games this season, including a start against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 8.

He averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes per game for Miami before getting waived on Dec. 11.

Smith most recently played with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League. The Evansville native was averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds for the Heat affiliate, as well as shooting 51.7% from the field and 43.6% from three-point range.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
Steven Grabert
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
Judge Jeffery Meade
Gibson Co. judge suspended for 7 days
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Muhlenberg County (11-6) vs. Ohio County (3-10) girls basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Muhlenberg Co. vs. Ohio Co. girls basketball
Daviess County (6-10) vs. Apollo (5-12) girls basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Daviess Co. vs. Apollo girls basketball
Owensboro Catholic (14-1) vs. Owensboro (10-5) boys basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Owensboro Catholic vs. Owensboro
Christian County (8-8) vs. Central (5-5) boys basketball highlights.
Hoops Live Week 2: Christian Co. vs. Central