Reitz graduate Dru Smith signs two-way deal with Brooklyn Nets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Brooklyn Nets has signed former Reitz basketball star Dru Smith to a two-way contract, the team announced Friday.

Smith was previously on a two-way deal with the Miami Heat. The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in five NBA games this season, including a start against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 8.

He averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes per game for Miami before getting waived on Dec. 11.

Smith most recently played with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League. The Evansville native was averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds for the Heat affiliate, as well as shooting 51.7% from the field and 43.6% from three-point range.

The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/vug27CvHnw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 13, 2023

