Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations

Morganfield police officer resigns over policy violations(Morganfield Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the Morganfield Police Department, an officer was asked to resign after an investigation found them in violation of 88 policies.

The Morganfield Police Department Chief says that a sergeant with the police department came to the chief on January 4 to discuss a possible issue with an officer who made a traffic stop.

Officials say a particular amount of money had been seized unnecessarily at the traffic stop by the responding officer.

According to the chief, the police department started investigating and questioning the officer who made the stop, but the officer denied twice ever seizing money at the traffic stop.

Police say a Union County Sheriff’s deputy, who assisted with the stop, told the chief that the money had been seized.

Officials say on January 5 the chief searched the officer’s patrol car.

According to the chief, they found several other pieces of evidence that included drugs that were never processed from other arrests.

Officials say the officer was brought in and had that money that was supposedly taken from that initial traffic stop, however, it was in a different evidence bag that didn’t belong to Morganfield Police.

Police say the officer in total violated 88 policies and after a weeklong investigation was asked to resign from the Morganfield Police Department.

According to the chief, the officer was given a drug test that came back negative.

Officials say the officer will potentially face criminal charges after a special attorney is appointed for this case.

The name of the officer has not been released at this time.

